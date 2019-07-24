Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,609 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.12% of GDS worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 3.04. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

