Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 3,834.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,284 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.98% of Washington Prime Group worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 1,587,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, Director J. Taggart Birge bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $300,584. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

