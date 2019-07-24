Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 390 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,027,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,690,000 after buying an additional 140,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,326,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,660,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,231,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,656,000.

IWM traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

