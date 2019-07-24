Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 193,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $97.25.
In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
