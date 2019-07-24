Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 193,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $97.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

