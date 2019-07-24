Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $39.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 14,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.