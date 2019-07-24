Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $188,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 828,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,047,000 after purchasing an additional 670,501 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.84. 72,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,241. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

