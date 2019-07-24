Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $13,169.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00290845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.01683740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,078,450 coins and its circulating supply is 19,601,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

