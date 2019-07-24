ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $11.95 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, ZelCash has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $11.95 million and $629,460.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.01115936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00276388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005640 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004741 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004777 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 70,730,900 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.