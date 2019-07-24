Zeitcoin Market Cap Reaches $308,841.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $308,841.00 and $521.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,076 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

