Zeepin (ZPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300,107.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $300,107.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00290613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.01672114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

