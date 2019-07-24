Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.94. 462,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,830. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.39.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
