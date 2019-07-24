Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.94. 462,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,830. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

