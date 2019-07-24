Zacks: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SP Plus by 561.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

