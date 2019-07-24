Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sothebys (NYSE:BID) to Buy

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BID. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sothebys stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sothebys by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sothebys by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

