Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Sell

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,322,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 109,485 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

