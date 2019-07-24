Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Sell

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,730. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth $177,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth $188,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dana by 9.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

