Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 15,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,996. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.19. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

