Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wendys by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $13,954,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 4,861.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 557,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

