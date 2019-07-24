Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 280,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tapestry by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,143,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $134,620,000 after acquiring an additional 618,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,566,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

