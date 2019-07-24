Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.41. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

