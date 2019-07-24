Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for COSTAMARE INC/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. COSTAMARE INC/SH posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow COSTAMARE INC/SH.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.61 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 8,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,812 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 637,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6,784.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

