Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

NYSE:BIO traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.48. 164,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $220.05 and a 1-year high of $345.15.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.