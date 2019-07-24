Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $317.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.08 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $348.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Sarah Elizabeth Williams sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $28,278.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,389. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $592,104 and sold 20,334 shares valued at $482,581. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 322,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 223,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

