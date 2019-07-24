Zacks: Analysts Expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. United Insurance reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.90 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2,276.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in United Insurance by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. United Insurance has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $22.43.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

