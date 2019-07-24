Zacks: Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $713,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $718.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

