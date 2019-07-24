Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCRA. Guggenheim began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 303,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,741. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

