Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities set a $68.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.95. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 60,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

