Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Northland Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 162,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 17,578,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,830,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

