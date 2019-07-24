Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cactus posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,444. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

