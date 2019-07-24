Zacks: Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adomani’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.68 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adomani an industry rank of 19 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ADOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $194.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Adomani at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADOM opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Adomani has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

