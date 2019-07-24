YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Insider Purchases £25,760 in Stock

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Nick Miller acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($21.04) per share, for a total transaction of £25,760 ($33,660.00).

LON YNGA traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,614 ($21.09). 3,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a one year low of GBX 1,295 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,890 ($24.70). The firm has a market cap of $482.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,712.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s previous dividend of $9.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

