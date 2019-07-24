Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.75

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 516987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 target price (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Get Yeti alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,319,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,600,107.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,176,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $33,524,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,549,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,650,775. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.