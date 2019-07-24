Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of YTRA opened at $4.40 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,752,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 813,792 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,033,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 110,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.