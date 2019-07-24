Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 51500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Yangaroo alerts:

Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yangaroo Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangaroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangaroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.