XR Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

PM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 3,378,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,545. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

