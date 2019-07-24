XR Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after buying an additional 750,088 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $457,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 18,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $1,454,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $78,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,813 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,362 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. 116,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,377. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

