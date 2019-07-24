XR Securities LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Target comprises about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

