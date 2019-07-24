XR Securities LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 3,483,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,721. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

