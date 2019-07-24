XR Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 1,071,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,512,867. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

