Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 14,906 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 386.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock worth $45,783,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. 56,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,280. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.