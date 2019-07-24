Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,388,974.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.08. 24,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,038. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.