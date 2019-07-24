Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 35,768 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 5,283,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.