Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 32,078 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 5,511,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

