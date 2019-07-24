Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 3,108 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 861,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $209,565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.