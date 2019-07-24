Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 1,910 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

