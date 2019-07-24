WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,603 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

