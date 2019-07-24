WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $3,247,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,603. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

