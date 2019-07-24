WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. WPX Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WPX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 7,155,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 275,438 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

