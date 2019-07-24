WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading 0.7% Higher

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, 566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.