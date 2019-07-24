Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,017 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,900,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Workday by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,247,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

WDAY traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $214.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.36. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.