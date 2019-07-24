WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 201.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

